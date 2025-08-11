Join the ValleyCats for Their Final Regular Season Homestand of 2025

August 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats will play their final homestand of the 2025 regular season from August 19-24 at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. The ValleyCats face off against the New York Boulders from August 19-21, and take on the Joliet Slammers from August 22-24.

Fans are encouraged to redeem any remaining 2025 Flex Vouchers and Rain Exchange tickets as this will be the last chance to do so. These can be redeemed by calling 518-629-CATS (2287) or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.

Tuesday, August 19th will feature a single-admission doubleheader with Game 1 starting at 5 PM. Both games are seven innings and Game 2 will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Tickets dated August 19th are good for both games.

The promotional theme for August 19th is SouthPaw's Not So Scary Halloween presented by Highmark BSNENY. Fans are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes to trick or treat around the stadium. This game is also Summer Reader Night with fans reminded to redeem their vouchers from summer community reading appearances for this ballgame.

Wednesday, August 20th is Irish Night/Bark in the Park Night #2 presented by Perfection Roofing. Gates open early at 5 PM for a pregame concert by Hair of the Dog with a pipe & drum performance and additional festivities throughout the night. Food and drink specials include Irish-themed pizza, corned beef sandwiches, cabbage, and Guinness. Fans are also allowed to bring their dogs to the game for Bark in the Park. First pitch is slated for a 6:30 PM start.

Thursday, August 21st is I Love Upstate NY Night along with an appearance from The Cat in the Hat. The game and special appearance are presented by WMHT and PBS KIDS. Fans will have a chance to see the iconic Dr. Seuss character throughout the game. Try an Upstate NY delicacy: mozzarella sticks and raspberry sauce. Stay for postgame fireworks presented by Upstate Toyota Dealers.

Tri-City will wear its alternate Collar City Cats uniforms for the final time this year honoring Troy's industrial and baseball history. Fans can purchase Collar City Cats merchandise here or at the ballpark at SouthPaw's Den. Gates open at 5:30 PM, and the first pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

Friday, August 22nd is Hawaiian Night as the 'Cats host the Joliet Slammers for their final home series of the regular season. This is Joliet's first visit to "The Joe" since 2023. Participate in our fun Hawaiian-themed on-field promo contests such as limbo and trivia. Jam out to our Hawaiian-themed playlist and try our Hawaiian Pizza. Gates open at 5:30 PM, and the first pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

Saturday, August 23rd is Jurassic Ballpark Night. Try our dinosaur chicken nuggets. Take part in our fun Jurassic-themed on-field promo contests such as the dinosaur roar competition, dinosaur-related trivia, and scavenger hunt.

It's also Scout Night. Ticket packages start at $13, and include a hot dog, bag of chips, and a soda along with a $2 donation to the Twin Rivers Council. Click on the link and type in the password: "scouts2025". Gates open at 5:30 PM, and the first pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

Sunday, August 24th is the ValleyCats final home game of the regular season. The Fans for Life Night theme includes special prize giveaways during each inning as we clean out the promotional closet. Postgame fireworks are presented by Price Chopper/Market 32 as fans are encouraged to give the team a fond farewell before they depart on the final road trip of the regular season.

This game is also the final Sunday FunDay of the season presented by Highmark BSNENY. Gates open at 3:30 PM, players read children's stories to kids at 3:40 PM, a pregame catch on the field is at 4 PM, first pitch is at 5 PM, and postgame, kids can run the bases. Our Sunday FunDay Family 4-Pack includes four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas starting at just $28. Enter the code "sundayfunday" for tickets via this link.

Fans are reminded to purchase tickets directly from the ValleyCats and their approved ticket provider, Glitnir to avoid fees or inflated prices from 3rd parties. Go to www.tcvalleycats.com, call (518) 629-CATS (2287), or visit the box office at Joe Bruno Stadium to do so. Individual tickets can be purchased here. Fans can also stay tuned for more information on potential playoff games, formats, and tickets.







Frontier League Stories from August 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.