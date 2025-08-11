Boomers Bolster Roster for Playoff Push

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers have made several moves ahead of the Frontier League transaction deadline on Monday, including two separate trades to bolster the roster for the playoff run over the final three weeks of the season.

RHP Buddie Pindel was obtained in a trade with the Windy City ThunderBolts to complete a previous trade. Pindel was just selected as the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week for Windy City after working eight innings and allowing just one unearned run to topple Washington last Wednesday. Pindel led the league in ERA in 2024 at 2.00, a Windy City record, while working 121.2 innings and finishing with 95 strikeouts. Pindel is in the midst of another strong season in his second Frontier League campaign. The Las Vegas, Nev. native is currently 6-6 with a 3.50 ERA over 16 appearances including 15 starts. Pindel has thrown 92.2 innings and owns 56 strikeouts. Pindel attended the University of Hawaii and spent two years with the Boise Hawks in the Pioneer League

The Boomers added another pitcher from Windy City in LHP Caleb Riedel in a separate deal. Riedel has been a staple in the back end of Windy City's bullpen this season, recording eight saves in a team leading 29 outings. The lefty owns a 2-3 record with a 2.59 ERA over 55.2 innings and has recorded 71 strikeouts. Riedel is in his second season with Windy City after joining the team when his college career at Nebraska-Omaha ended. Riedel pitched 18 times for Windy City in 2024, logging 33.2 innings. Schaumburg sent RHP Eric Turner and future considerations to Windy City to complete the deal.

RHP Cristian Lopez has been signed and will begin his third season with the team. Lopez was pitching in the American Association this summer prior to joining the Boomers, making 21 appearances. Lopez has been used in a wide range of roles during his time with the Boomers. The University of Illinois-Chicago product pitched 35 times in relief in 2023 and took to the mound 29 times last season, making six starts. Lopez finished 3-4 for the Boomers last season and tallied a 3.84 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 68 innings.

The new additions join Nick Podkul, Chase Dawson and Alex Calarco (Anthony Calarco's brother) as recent signees to help the team make a push for a fifth Frontier League championship. Pindel is slated to start on Tuesday as the team opens a road trip at Sussex County while Lopez will start on Wednesday.

To make room for the newcomers the Boomers released RHP Hambleton Oliver and RHP Kai Taylor.

The Boomers (47-31) are on the road this week with six games in New Jersey beginning on Tuesday night against the Sussex County Miners.







