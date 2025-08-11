Sojka Purchased by the Cardinals

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - It is with great pleasure that the Schaumburg Boomers announce that the contract of outfielder Andrew Sojka has been purchased by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Sojka, in his second season with the Boomers, earned a midseason All-Star selection this year and appeared in the game at third base. The California native was having an outstanding season before his contract was selected. Sojka was batting .312 with 17 homers and 65 RBIs over 70 games. The left-handed hitter was on track to become a 20-20 player by stealing 23 bases to go with the 17 homers. Sojka logged 16 doubles and five triples in his time with the team. Sojka ranked fifth in the league in homers and RBIs while sitting second in total bases (164) and extra-base hits (38) before his signing. The 17 homers are fifth in Schaumburg single season lore while the RBI total ranks in a tie for third.

"We are very excited for Andrew to take the next step in his career," said 13th year manager Jamie Bennett. "He has worked very hard for this opportunity and has been an extremely fun player to watch. He deserves this chance and I can't wait to watch his career continue to develop at the next level."

Sojka joined the Boomers late in the 2024 season after posting record setting numbers in the Northwoods League. Sojka hit .398 for Willmar with 22 homers and 73 RBIs in 58 appearances. Sojka is the all-time leader in homers in the Northwoods League with nearly 40. The CSUN graduate played in 28 games for Schaumburg last year, batting .298 with two homers and 21 RBIs while successfully converting on all seven stolen base attempts. Sojka was caught just twice in 32 tries over his two years with the Boomers.

Sojka becomes the third player from the Boomers to have his contract purchased in 2025. Dwayne Matos was purchased by the Guardians after starting six games for the Boomers and is currently in High-A with the Lake County Captains, owning a 3-0 record out of the bullpen. Relief pitcher Cristhian Tortosa was selected by the Phillies shortly after the season started. Tortosa has pitched 19 times in High-A for the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in the South Atlantic League, striking out 37 in 23.2 innings.







