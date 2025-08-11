Campos Earns Second Frontier League Player of the Week Award

August 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats are proud to announce that C Oscar Campos has earned Frontier League Player of the Week honors during the week of August 5-10. He previously won the award from the week of June 3-9, 2024 after homering in four consecutive games.

Campos played a crucial role in the ValleyCats sweep over the New Jersey Jackals and taking two out of three against the Trois-Rivières Aigles during the six-game homestand. He had a two-homer, five-RBI night on August 5 th in a 14-7 victory. Additionally, the Venezuelan backstop stole his fifth bag of the season, which matched a single-season high in his illustrious 12-year professional baseball career.

The two-time Frontier League All-Star belted his 10 th homer of the year on August 8 th, and provided some insurance the following night with an RBI single in a 4-3 win. It was the second consecutive season Campos has belted 10-plus roundtrippers. Overall, the Venezuelan backstop put up video game numbers last week, slashing .611/.708/1.333 with eight RBI and four consecutive multi-hit games.

The fifth-year ValleyCat is one of 10 players with Tri-City who have won a weekly Frontier League award, dating back to 2021. He joins RHP Arlo Marynczak as the second 'Cat to receive a weekly award this year, and the second player to take home multiple weekly honors.

