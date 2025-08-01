Skid Reaches Five for Grizzlies

August 1, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies dropped their fifth straight game on Friday night against the Windy City ThunderBolts by a final score of 7-3 at Arsenal BG Ballpark.

Early in the contest, the Grizzlies beat themselves on the basepaths. In the second inning, after D.J. Stewart singled and Victor Castillo walked, Stewart was picked off by ThunderBolts catcher Zach Beadle, leading to a scoreless inning.

With the same situation and one out in the third inning on a fly ball to right field by Pavin Parks, the Grizzlies tried to advance both runners one base, and Dale Thomas was thrown out at second base. In the bottom of the fourth, after Castillo singled to lead off, he was also thrown out by Beadle on a strikeout by Abdiel Diaz, leading to another scoreless frame.

In the meantime, the ThunderBolts got to Bennett Stice (2-3) for runs in three straight innings, with a three-run homer by Michael Sandle making the score 3-0 in the top of the third. Matthew Lee made it 3-1 in the bottom of the frame with his first pro home run to right field, but a two-out RBI double by Beadle expanded the lead back to three runs, with Sandle hitting another homer in the top of the fifth to make the score 6-1.

After Windy City added their final run to the scoreboard on a two-out RBI double by Grant Thoroman in the seventh inning off Xander Lovin, Gateway had one chance to rally back in the bottom of the eighth. Thomas led off with a solo home run, and two batters later, Stewart doubled down the third base line, followed by a Castillo RBI single to make it 7-3. After a pitching change, with two outs, Cole Brannen reached on an infield single to load the bases, but Mark Shallenberger flew out to left field representing the tying run to end the threat.

Gateway will continue looking for answers in the middle game of their weekend series on Saturday, August 2, with Zac Treece taking the mound for the Grizzlies against Windy City, who sends Greg Duncan to the mound. First pitch at Arsenal BG Ballpark is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.







