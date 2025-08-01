Brahms Throws QS as Otters Fall in Extras

FLORENCE, Ky. - The Evansville Otters (24-46) lost in ten innings to the Florence Y'alls (29-39) on Friday night, 5-4.

It was a great day for Evansville starter Parker Brahms. He started off on the right foot, striking out two and sending the Y'alls down in order in the first inning.

The Otters gave their starter some support in the top half of the second. After JT Benson and Graham Brown reached to begin it, JJ Cruz stepped up and drove in Benson on a single into right. Later in the inning, G. Brown would score on a passed ball to make it 2-0.

Brahms would continue his brilliance in the second, collecting another strikeout. In the third, Florence would score but only were able to get one off of Brahms.

Fast forwarding to the road half of the seventh, the Otters scored again. G. Brown sent his ninth homer of the year around the left field foul pole to extend the lead to two.

With the score at 3-1, Brahms locked it down. From the last batter of the third to the first batter of the seventh he sent down 11 consecutive batters. In the seventh, Florence would load the bases with only one out but Brahms stranded all three to keep the score where it was.

Brahms finished with seven innings pitched, six strikeouts and only one run allowed.

In the ninth, the Y'alls scored two on a homer to tie it up at three and send it to extras.

The Otters did not give up though, after a sacrifice bunt, G. Brown came up with a chance to give the Otters the lead and delivered with a single up the middle to make it 4-3.

The lead wouldn't hold in the home half. Florence scored two more and walked it off on a wild pitch to take it 5-4.

The Otters are back at it tomorrow night at 5:30 pm ct in Florence.

