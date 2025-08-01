Bird Dawgs Strike First But Fall in Series Opener
August 1, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
POMONA, N.Y. - The Down East Bird Dawgs scored first Friday night, but the New York Boulders responded with nine unanswered runs to take the series opener 9-1 at Clover Stadium.
Ali LaPread put Down East on the board in the second inning with an RBI single to center field, giving the Bird Dawgs a 1-0 lead.
New York answered quickly in the bottom half, plating three runs. Christian Ficca tied the game with a single to right, Austin Dennis added a sacrifice fly, and Kyle Hess followed with an RBI single to put the Boulders up 3-1.
The Boulders broke it open in the fourth when Hess launched a three-run homer to the short porch in right. Ficca was later hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Enzo Apodaca drew a walk to push the lead to 8-1.
Santino Rosso added an RBI single in the sixth to cap the scoring at 9-1.
Caughlin Shults (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits in two innings. Blaine Traxel (1-0) earned the win for New York, giving up one run on five hits while striking out four over seven strong innings.
The Bird Dawgs drop to 29-40 as they look to bounce back in game 2 of the three-game series against New York on Saturday, August 2 at 6:30 p.m.
