Johnston Goes the Distance in Rain-Shortened Win
July 31, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
KINSTON, N.C. - A seventh-inning burst gave the Down East Bird Dawgs a 1-0 win over the Brockton Rox on Friday night at Historic Grainger Stadium. The game was called due to rain in the bottom of the seventh and officially lasted 1 hour and 41 minutes.
Pitching from both sides was stellar until the seventh, when Jaylen Smith broke up the no-hitter with a single to center. He then stole second and third before Trotter Harlan doubled to drive him in and give the Bird Dawgs the lead.
Spencer Johnston (7-4) earned the win with a complete-game effort, allowing six hits and striking out three over seven shutout innings.
Pierce Williams (2-1) took the loss despite carrying a no-hitter into the seventh. He gave up one run on two hits and struck out four before exiting, with rain halting the game shortly after.
With the win, the Bird Dawgs improve to 29-38 and avoid a series sweep. They now head to New York to face the Boulders in a three-game weekend series beginning Friday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. at Clover Stadium.
For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.
Images from this story
|
Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Spencer Johnston
Frontier League Stories from July 31, 2025
- Crushers Shut out Otters for 40th Win of 2025 - Lake Erie Crushers
- Grizzlies Blow Big Lead, Get Swept - Gateway Grizzlies
- Johnston Goes the Distance in Rain-Shortened Win - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Wild Things Drop Series Finale to New Jersey - Washington Wild Things
- Florence Swept out of Windy City - Florence Y'alls
- Boomers Washed out in Mississippi - Schaumburg Boomers
- ValleyCats and Boulders Washed Out; Doubleheader to be Played on August 19th - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Mud Monsters Tally Season-High In Runs - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Grizzlies Suffer More Heartbreak in Doubleheader - Gateway Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.