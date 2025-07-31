Johnston Goes the Distance in Rain-Shortened Win

July 31, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Spencer Johnston

KINSTON, N.C. - A seventh-inning burst gave the Down East Bird Dawgs a 1-0 win over the Brockton Rox on Friday night at Historic Grainger Stadium. The game was called due to rain in the bottom of the seventh and officially lasted 1 hour and 41 minutes.

Pitching from both sides was stellar until the seventh, when Jaylen Smith broke up the no-hitter with a single to center. He then stole second and third before Trotter Harlan doubled to drive him in and give the Bird Dawgs the lead.

Spencer Johnston (7-4) earned the win with a complete-game effort, allowing six hits and striking out three over seven shutout innings.

Pierce Williams (2-1) took the loss despite carrying a no-hitter into the seventh. He gave up one run on two hits and struck out four before exiting, with rain halting the game shortly after.

With the win, the Bird Dawgs improve to 29-38 and avoid a series sweep. They now head to New York to face the Boulders in a three-game weekend series beginning Friday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. at Clover Stadium.

