Pindel Shuts out Florence for the Series Sweep

July 31, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - Buddie Pindel gave the ThunderBolts eight shutout innings to secure a 1-0 win and series sweep against the Florence Y'alls.

The Y'alls (29-38) sent Evan Webster to the mound, who quickly got to work and pitched four consecutive scoreless innings.

In the fifth inning, the ThunderBolts (25-44) broke up Webster's early attempt at a perfect game. David Maberry hit a double to get into scoring position. With two outs, Christian Kuzemka hit a slow roller over to Brendan Bobo at third base, but Florence's first baseman could not make the catch on a wide throw. This allowed Maberry to make it home safe for the first run of the game.

James Dunlap extended his on-base streak to 21 games with a single in the sixth inning.

To end the eighth inning, Pindel threw his eighth strikeout of the game in a statement finish of a shutout performance.

Zach Beadle and Josh Gibson looked for some insurance runs with back-to-back singles in the bottom of the eighth, but Carter Hines pitched out of trouble to keep the game at 1-0.

Caleb Riedel came into the game in the ninth. The Y'alls threatened to tie the game by putting a man in scoring position, but Gibson made an off-balance catch to glove a towering pop-fly to end the ball game.

Buddie Pindel (5-6) was the game's winning pitcher, going eight innings with four hits, eight strikeouts, and no runs. The loss went to Evan Webster (4-4), who gave up one run and three hits in seven innings.

The Bolts will head on the road to face the Gateway Grizzlies at 6:30 pm on Friday. Isaac Milburn (1-0, 0.00) will get his second start of the season against Bennett Stice (2-2, 3.08). Broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.