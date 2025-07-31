Pindel Shuts out Florence for the Series Sweep
July 31, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
CRESTWOOD, IL - Buddie Pindel gave the ThunderBolts eight shutout innings to secure a 1-0 win and series sweep against the Florence Y'alls.
The Y'alls (29-38) sent Evan Webster to the mound, who quickly got to work and pitched four consecutive scoreless innings.
In the fifth inning, the ThunderBolts (25-44) broke up Webster's early attempt at a perfect game. David Maberry hit a double to get into scoring position. With two outs, Christian Kuzemka hit a slow roller over to Brendan Bobo at third base, but Florence's first baseman could not make the catch on a wide throw. This allowed Maberry to make it home safe for the first run of the game.
James Dunlap extended his on-base streak to 21 games with a single in the sixth inning.
To end the eighth inning, Pindel threw his eighth strikeout of the game in a statement finish of a shutout performance.
Zach Beadle and Josh Gibson looked for some insurance runs with back-to-back singles in the bottom of the eighth, but Carter Hines pitched out of trouble to keep the game at 1-0.
Caleb Riedel came into the game in the ninth. The Y'alls threatened to tie the game by putting a man in scoring position, but Gibson made an off-balance catch to glove a towering pop-fly to end the ball game.
Buddie Pindel (5-6) was the game's winning pitcher, going eight innings with four hits, eight strikeouts, and no runs. The loss went to Evan Webster (4-4), who gave up one run and three hits in seven innings.
The Bolts will head on the road to face the Gateway Grizzlies at 6:30 pm on Friday. Isaac Milburn (1-0, 0.00) will get his second start of the season against Bennett Stice (2-2, 3.08). Broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.
