Titans Blow out Capitales, Take Rubber Game

July 31, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans infielder AJ Wright

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans infielder AJ Wright(Ottawa Titans)

Québec City, QC - A total team effort guided the Ottawa Titans (35-34) to a convincing 13-0 blanking of the Québec Capitales (47-22) on Thursday - seeing the team take the rubber game and clinch their tenth series win in their last 11.

After two scoreless innings, the Titans erupted against Ty Buckner (loss, 5-5) in the top of the third, sending ten to the plate. As the bottom third of the order all reached to start the inning, the top five of the order all knocked in runs to give the visitors an early 5-0 advantage. Jackie Urbaez, Justin Fogel, Victor Cerny, and Jake Sanford all picked up RBI singles, while AJ Wright lifted a sacrifice fly to right in the big inning.

In the fourth, Aaron Casillas and Kaiden Cardoso each reached, setting up an RBI double from Jackie Urbaez. AJ Wright brought home another with a sac fly to right while Victor Cerny recorded his second RBI single of the night to make it 8-0.

The Capitales' starter was removed after just two and a third innings, allowing five runs on six hits. Brodie Cooper-Vassalakis surrendered four runs (three earned) on five hits over three and a third innings out of the bullpen.

With the huge cushion, the run support was plenty for left-hander Evan Grills (win, 3-3), who once again was terrific at Stade Canac with seven scoreless innings. The 33-year-old southpaw escaped trouble in the first, as the Capitales put runners on the corners with one out - but Grills got out of the jam with massive strikeouts of Jarrod Belbin and Marc-Antoine Lebreux to end the threat.

From innings two through seven, Grills faced just three more than the minimum for his third quality start of the year. The lefty went seven, allowing six hits, hitting one, and striking out six.

Jake Sanford cashed in his second of the night with a sac fly in the sixth - before AJ Wright took the team lead with his seventh homer of the year off Ryusuke Ito in the seventh inning on a three-run jack.

For good measure in the ninth, Dylan Driver's fielder's choice scored a leadoff Taylor Wright double to make it a baker's dozen at 13-0.

Kyle Demi and Kaleb Hill each worked scoreless innings in relief to preserve the Titans' fifth clean sheet of the season.

Nine of the ten position players used in the finale recorded hits in the lopsided win. For the Titans, the series win in Québec City is just their second in franchise history, the first since the final set of the 2022 campaign.

The Titans also see their record over the .500 mark for the first time in 66 games.

Jackie Urbaez, Justin Fogel, Victor Cerny, and Kaiden Cardoso all had multi-hit performances. Aaron Casillas picked up a three-hit night, while AJ Wright drove in five runs.

The Ottawa Titans continue a six-game Canadian road trip with the opener of a three-game series against the Trois-Rivičres Aigles on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at Stade Quillorama in Trois-Rivičres, Québec. After the series in Trois-Rivičres, the Titans return home on Tuesday to begin a season-long nine-game homestand with Trois-Rivičres, Québec, and Florence all coming to town. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Single-Game Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.