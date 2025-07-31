Scott Strikes out 10 as Otters Drop Finale

July 31, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (24-45) fell in the final game of the series against the Lake Erie Crushers (40-27) on Thursday night, 4-0.

The Otters sent All-Star lefty Braden Scott to the mound for the start. He worked through three walks in the first inning but did not allow a run. In the second, he struck out two, followed by two more in the third.

He continued his great work into the sixth, to that point he had collected seven strikeouts. Lake Erie was able to collect a run to take the lead 1-0, but Scott struck out two more to bring his total to nine.

He finished the seventh inning with his 10th strikeout of the evening. This is the second game that Scott has reached 10 strikeouts this season. He now leads the Frontier League in strikeouts and has his third career 100 strikeout season.

He finished his line with seven innings, only allowing one run on four hits.

Lake Erie would score three more in the eighth and help on to a 4-0 win. This was the season series finale against Lake Erie, with the Crushers taking eight of the 12 matchups.

The Otters travel to Florence to take on the Florence Y'alls tomorrow at 6:03 p.m. CT.

