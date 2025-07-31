Wild Things Drop Series Finale to New Jersey

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things dropped the final game of a three-game series against the New Jersey Jackals on Thursday night at EQT Park, falling 9-4. Two two-run home runs and a three-run home run were more than enough to keep the Wild Things from a series sweep and secure the win for New Jersey.

Wild Things starter Regi Grace walked Luis Acevedo with one out in the top of the first inning. Jake DeLeo, coming off a hot middle game against his former team on Wednesday night, followed up the walk with a two-run home run to give New Jersey an early 2-0 lead.

Eddie Hacopian started things off for the Wild Things with a one-out double to right-center field in the bottom of the first inning. Tommy Caufield followed with a double of his own to the same location, bringing Hacopian home and cutting the Jackals' lead, 2-1.

A little bit of déjà vu was had for the Jackals in the top of the second inning as Grace walked Sam Angelo with one out, followed by a Jimmy Costin two-run home run to left field, extending New Jersey's lead 4-1.

With one out in the bottom of the third inning, Eddie Hacopian was walked by Barker. Tommy Caufield advanced Hacopian to second on a single to left center field in his second at-bat. Wagner Lagrange, with an RBI opportunity, cashed in and hit one hard to the second baseman, causing an error that scored Hacopian and cut the Jackal lead, 4-2.

Scoring was stagnant until the top of the fifth inning, when New Jersey's Ryan Ford hit a three-run home run to extend the lead to 7-2. Two doubles in the top of the sixth inning by Bryson Parks and Luis Acevedo extended New Jersey's lead to 8-2. Acevedo advanced to third on a Jake DeLeo single and scored on a wild pitch, making it 9-2.

Andrew Czech, Jeff Liquori and Ethan Wilder loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. A sacrifice fly to right field from Nolan Wilson scored Czech and made it 9-3. Liquori added another run after a failed double play attempt on a Kyle Edwards ground ball, making it 9-4.

Regi Grace started the game for Washington and went 3.1 innings, allowing four runs on three hits with two strikeouts. Christian Diaz came in for Grace in the fourth and pitched 1.2 innings, allowing three hits and three runs. Ethan Brown came in the sixth, and Chad Coles finished the game for Washington. The loss drops the Wild Things to 38-31 while the Jackals move to 22-45.

The Wild Things will host the Lake Erie Crushers for one game at EQT Park on Friday evening. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. It's Fireworks Friday and Happy Gilmore Night at the ballpark. Tickets are available at washingtonwildthings.com.







