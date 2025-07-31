Mud Monsters Tally Season-High In Runs

July 31, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pearl, MS - The Mud Monsters (34-33) won their second consecutive game against the Schaumburg Boomers (43-25) with a 14-9 win on Wednesday night. The offense tallied up 16 hits over the ballgame and responded every time that Schaumburg scored. Every batter reached base or drove in a run as the Mud Monsters topped 13 runs for the first time the year.

Schaumburg scored three runs in the top of the first. An RBI double from Anthony

Calarco, and two RBI singles, one from Banks Tolley and one from Aaron Simmons. In the bottom of the first, Travis Holt (2-for-5) had an RBI double, and Victor Diaz (0-for-5) had RBI groundout.

The Mud Monsters tacked on two more in the bottom of the second on a two-run double from Brayland Skinner (4-for-6). Two of five RBIs for Skinner on the night. Skinner had four RBIs on July 1st at Evansville, but it was the first time he drove in five runs.

Tolley homered in the top of the third to retake the lead for Schaumburg. A two-run shot for the centerfielder was his ninth of the season. That would be the last time that Schaumburg had the lead on the night as the Mud Monsters put up six runs in the bottom of the third.

Four different Mud Monsters drove in a run in the third. Nick Hassan (2-for-4) had an RBI single to left field. Two batters later, Kasten Furr (3-for-4) drove in his first two of four RBIs on the night with a bloop single down the right field line. Skinner brought home another run with a single to left and Holt capped the inning with a two-run single to left.

Skinner finished off his season-high night with a two-run double in the seventh inning to extend the Mud Monsters lead to make it a 13-5 ballgame. Gage Bihm gave up four runs in the ninth, his second inning of work as the lefty struggled with his control in the ninth inning. Luis Devers earned the win battling his way through five innings but striking out seven Boomers over the course of his five innings.

Tomorrow's game will start at 6:30 CDT. The starter has not yet been announced as the Mud Monsters are down a couple of starters.







