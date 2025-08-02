Monsters Sign Southern Miss Lefty Ben Riley Flowers

PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters today announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Ben Riley Flowers (Pro 1) ahead of Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Schaumburg Boomers.

A native of Saraland, Alabama, Flowers pitched at East Mississippi Community College before transferring to the University of Southern Mississippi, where he completed his collegiate career in 2025. Across two seasons at Southern Miss, Flowers appeared in 11 games, striking out 14 batters in 11 innings of work.

He becomes the latest Mississippi college product to join the Mud Monsters, bringing size (6'2", 222 lbs) and a left-handed presence to the pitching staff. Flowers is officially classified as a Pro 1 player under Frontier League roster rules.

This move follows the placement of RHP Tyree Thompson (Exp 2) on the 7-day injured list, also effective prior to Game 2.







