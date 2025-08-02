Boulders Roll over Down East

August 2, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders improved to 10-2 since the Frontier League All-Star Break, rolling past the Down East Bird Dawgs, 9-1 at Clover Stadium on Friday night, and grabbing sole possession of their division lead for the first time this season.

Down East (29-40) grabbed the lead in the top of the second inning on an RBI single by RF Ali LaPread off RHP Blaine Traxel (W, 1-0 / 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 4 K), but New York (38-29) answered right back with a three run bottom half, getting ribby singles from 1B Christian Ficca and 2B Kyle Hess that sandwiched a sacrifice fly off the bat of SS Austin Dennis.

The Boulders' offense erupted for five more runs in the fourth, highlighted by Hess's three-run HR, while 3B Santino Rosso capped the scoring with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth before RHP Cole Patten recorded the final six outs in his Frontier League debut.

Also of note:

* The Boulders are all alone atop the East Division, thanks to Brockton's 4-3 win at Sussex County

* For the 6th time in their last 12 games, every New York batter in the starting lineup reached base at least once

* Hess and fellow rookie Enzo Apodaca extended their hitting streaks to seven games

* Traxel earned his first win since September 1, 2024, and went 7 innings for the first time since last August 21st

The three-game series continues tomorrow (Saturday) night, with first pitch on "Country Night" in Pomona scheduled for 6:30pm EDT.

