Mud Monsters Drop Both Games Of Twin Bill

August 2, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







Pearl, MS - After winning the first two games of the series against the Schaumburg Boomers, the Mud Monsters (34-35) dropped both games of the doubleheader. The Mud Monsters fell back below .500 losing both games, 7-6 and 7-3. In a critical series, the Mud Monsters now have a lot riding on the final two games that will be played in a seven-inning doubleheader on Sunday afternoon.

In game one, a continuation of the game that was started on Friday night, the Mud Monsters took the lead on a Kyle Booker (0-for-1) sacrifice fly. It was the fourth run of the inning after Mississippi scored three before the suspension of the game. Kasten Furr (1-for-1) had a two-run triple to right field and scored on a Brayland Skinner (1-for-4) single to right.

The Boomers scored four runs in the top of the fourth on four hits including a two-run single from Andrew Sojka and an RBI single by Nick Podkul. The Mud Monsters got a couple of run in the bottom half of the fourth on an error by the pitcher Eric Turner and another sacrifice fly by Booker. It was all that Mississippi could come up with in the restart as they fell 7-6 in seven innings.

As for game two, it was a struggle against Boomer's pitcher Cole Cook. Cook an All-Star last year, mixed his pitches well as he went the distance in game two. Brayland Skinner (2-for-3) homered leading off the bottom of the first against Cook giving the Mud Monsters an early lead.

Andrew Sojka had a straight steal of home in the second inning against Jeremy Peguero, but it was a five-run fifth inning for the Boomers that sunk the Mud Monsters. The Boomers sent 11 men to the plate as five came across to score. A two-run double by Michael Gould extending the Schaumburg lead, followed by an RBI single from Anthony Calarco, and a sacrifice fly from Banks Tolley.

Mississippi scattered six hits over the final four innings but couldn't put them together to score enough runs against Cook. With Brian Williams and Brandon Mitchell expected to pitch tomorrow, the Mud Monsters have a good chance to take the series rather than split the six-game series with Schaumburg. First pitch is set for 3:30 CDT.







