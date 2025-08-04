Mud Monsters Trounce Boomers To Split Doubleheader

August 4, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







Pearl, MS - Once again playing a doubleheader the Mud Monsters (35-36) split the two games against the Schaumburg Boomers (46-26). In the first game, the Boomers defeated Mississippi 5-2, while the Mud Monsters took the second game 12-6. The win in game two was much needed before the team goes on the road to take on the other two teams ahead of them in the division.

In game one of the day, both teams got a run in the first inning. Schaumburg got theirs thanks to Anthony Calarco crushing a double down the right field line. Travis Holt (3-for-4) with an RBI singled to center field bringing home Brayland Skinner (1-for-1) who eventually left the game in the third inning with an injury.

Calarco who's power numbers were down in the series had his best day in the series. Three hits and four RBIs for the MVP frontrunner in the Frontier League as he powered the Boomers to victory in the first game of the day. The designated hitter secured the victory for Schaumburg with a two-run single in the top of the seventh off of Chris Barraza.

The Mud Monsters bounced back in game two to say the least putting up 12 runs with five of those coming in the first inning. Victor Diaz (2-for-4) had an automatic double that scored the first run of the inning. Davis Bradshaw (3-for-3) dropped a two-run double down the left field line and scored on an error by the catcher. The error came with Nilo Rijo (1-for-2) stealing second base, as Rijo would score the fifth run on a wild pitch.

Mississippi got four more runs in the fourth thanks to a two-run double from Nick Hassan (1-for-2). Samil De La Rosa (3-for-4) who entered game one for Brayland Skinner and had three hits in the first was 6-for-7 on the day as his sixth hit was a two-run single to cap off the fourth inning.

Brandon Mitchell (5-3) pitched four innings to earn the win and only allowed one earned run over his four innings against the most prolific offense in the Frontier League. Ben Riley-Flowers, Brenton Thiels, and Gage Bihm combined to pitch the final three frames of the game and close out the win for Mississippi.

The Mud Monsters go on the road to Gateway in Sauget, Illinois in what will be a crucial week as they are one game below .500 and sit in fourth place in the West division. First pitch on Tuesday is at 6:30 CDT from Arsenal BG Ballpark.







