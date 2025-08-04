Brockton Community Night Presented by Suffolk Set for August 14 Night Features Free Tickets to Brockton Residents and Postgame Fireworks

Brockton, MA - The Brockton Rox are excited to announce Brockton Community Night presented by Suffolk on Thursday, August 14. Brockton Community Night will celebrate the City of Brockton and its citizens and it will feature a spectacular postgame fireworks show. Brockton residents will receive FREE tickets to that night's game courtesy of Suffolk. Brockton residents are encouraged to claim their tickets in advance here.

Suffolk Northeast General Manager Pat Lucey will throw the game's ceremonial first pitch with Suffolk employees and partners at the ballpark cheering him on. Suffolk will also be collecting book donations at the game to benefit Brockton Public Schools. Fans can donate new or like new books at the drop off bins located by the main gates.

"What better way to bring our community together than with a baseball game right here in our own stadium, cheering on our very own professional team? The Rox's exciting "revival season," paired with the near completion of our beautiful new public safety building, marks a meaningful milestone for our City," said Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan. "Thank you to the Brockton Rox and to Suffolk Construction for generously sponsoring this wonderful event dedicated to our community. I hope to see you all there as we come together to celebrate."

"We are truly honored to sponsor the Brockton Rox and to support the Brockton Public Schools through our book donation initiative at the game," said Pat Lucey, General Manager, Suffolk Northeast. "Partnering with such a beloved local team and contributing to educational initiatives for Brockton's young people underscore our commitment to fostering growth and opportunity in this great city. We look forward to a fantastic game day and to making a long-term, meaningful impact on Brockton together."

"Brockton is our home, and we are excited to celebrate our amazing community on Brockton Community Night," said Rox President Shawn Reilly. "Suffolk has gone above and beyond in their support of this night and we hope to fill the ballpark with Brockton residents as we celebrate the City of Champions."

First pitch for the game is set for 6:45 PM with gates opening at 5:30 PM on Thursday, August 14 against the Down East Bird Dawgs, one of the Frontier League's newest expansion teams. The game will conclude with a spectacular postgame fireworks show and will also feature two-dollar Busch Light Beer for Thirsty Thursday!

Brockton Residents can claim their FREE tickets for Brockton Community Night here. Fans outside of Brockton joining us for a night of community, fun and fireworks can get their tickets at BrocktonRox.com/tickets.

For more information on the Brockton Rox revival, ticket packages, and sponsorship opportunities, visit BrocktonRox.com or follow the team on social media @BrocktonRox.







