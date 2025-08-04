A Full Week of Winning: Slammers' Streak Hits Seven

August 4, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - A lot of things have to go right for a team to win seven straight games.

The pitching staff has to be on point every inning of every game, the offense has to string together consecutive hits on the regular, and the team has to find a way to win the close ones.

Every game on the Joliet Slammers (36-36) winning streak could be classified as a close one. Today's 3-1 win over the New Jersey Jackals (22-48) was no exception.

The streak first started Tuesday in Gateway when the Slammers put together a three run top of the tenth and hung on to win 7-6. The next day they swept the doubleheader 5-2 and 5-3. Their final game vs the Grizzlies was a 12-11 thriller that almost got away from them in the ninth.

Back at home, they won 4-2 on Friday night and then stole last night's contest with Antonio Valdez's walk-off double. 6 wins netted a combined run differential of +7. If that's not close, nothing is.

Today, Bryant Flete got things rolling in the first inning when he cracked a home run to right field. Valdez replicated the feat in the second with a carbon copy blast to the same spot.

New Jersey struggled to figure out Brett Sanchez on the mound for the better part of four innings, finally getting their first run in the top of the fifth. Sanchez, ever the entertainer, prevented any further damage by stranding the remaining runners at second and third. In his second start since returning to Joliet, he struck out six and allowed one run.

"I love pitching quick," Sanchez said, "Plus I have a tee time at five o' clock." The game finished in two hours and one minute, giving him about two hours to make it to the golf course.

Meanwhile in the Slammers dugout, C.J. Blowers was mic'd up. At one point, manager Mike Pinto jokingly threatened to take away Blowers' first base coach duties if the team didn't score again. The next inning, Braylin Marine and Sal Carricato launched back to back doubles to save C.J.'s job.

Little did Pinto know, Blowers wasn't going to give up his post even if they failed to score. He took the coach's helmet and hid it in the clubhouse while the Slammers played defense, then retrieved it and ran back out for the offensive half of the inning.

That's just a glimpse into the fun that the Slammers are having while they're winning. 3-0 in August, winners of seven straight.

The Slammers will look to get the number up to 10 wins in a row with the upcoming midweek series in Lake Erie. They return to Slammers Stadium on Friday for a weekend series against the Mississippi Mud Monsters. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.

For information on season tickets, premium suites or group outings, please visit the Slammers' official website at www.jolietslammers.com.







Frontier League Stories from August 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.