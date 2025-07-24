Summer Scorcher Burns Slammers

JOLIET, IL - On days like this one, with day campers packing the stands at Slammers Stadium and the temperature soaring to over 100 degrees, there's only one solution. Water guns.

Things started off rocky for the Slammers (29-32). By the end of the first inning, the Grizzlies (39-21) were up 5-0 courtesy of a hit parade culminating in a Dale Thomas grand slam.

Once the score reached 6-0 going into the home half of the third inning, it was time to break out the weapons of splash destruction.

In the broadcast booth, Lonnie Wilkins and Thomas English used the breaks between innings to shoot water guns at the campers below. At one point they grew tired of dollar store water pistols and upgraded to high quality blasters with added range and PSI. We provided additional fire from the balconies.

Though the campers were the primary targets, even Bill Murray wasn't immune to getting caught in the crossfire, leaving at the end of the game with a slightly damp bucket hat.

Call it what you want, but once the water started flying, the Slammers started to settle into the game.

Joliet got on the board in the third inning when Blake Berry converted his leadoff double into a run. Then in the fourth, Grizzlies pitcher Brady Fuller started to struggle with control. After allowing a Jose Contreras single, Fuller hit a batter and walked two more to give the Slammers their second run of the game.

But that's about all the offense Joliet was allotted. The Grizzlies bullpen limited the Slammers to just one hit and no runs across the rest of the game. On the other side, Gateway got one more run off a Victor Castillo homer to secure a comfortable 7-2 win.

The lone bright spot in the late innings for Joliet was the season debut of Brett Sanchez. Making his return from banana ball, he relieved Jordan Powell and tossed 4.1 innings, striking out four and allowing three hits.

The Slammers are still searching for their first win against the Grizzlies this season. They hope to find it tomorrow night with first pitch at 6:35 pm.

