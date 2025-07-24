Boomers Drop Finale with Mississippi

July 24, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers finished with 10 hits but could not overcome an early deficit on Thursday afternoon, dropping the finale with the Mississippi Mud Monsters by a final score of 9-6 at Wintrust Field.

Mississippi plated three runs in the second and third to build a 6-1 edge. John Fiorenza lifted a sacrifice fly during the second to account for the Schaumburg run. Trailing 7-1, the Boomers plated four runs in the fourth to fight within 7-5. Aaron Simmons led off the inning with a walk and scored from first on a double by Kyle Fitzgerald. A throwing error allowed another run to score. Anthony Calarco slashed a two-run single to drive home runs 82 and 83 on the season, but Samil De La Rosa hit a two-run homer, his second of the game, with two outs in the fifth to give the visitors breathing room.

Both teams could do little against the other's bullpen. Ross Thompson faced the minimum in three scoreless innings for the Boomers while Dallas Woolfolk, signed before the game, tossed a perfect ninth in his return. Schaumburg left eight on the bases in the defeat. Quinlan Wiley worked five innings and suffered the loss. Fedko, Calarco and Will Prater all finished with multiple hits.

The Boomers (40-23) continue the homestand on Friday night when the Joliet Slammers visit on Star Wars Night for a 6:30pm contest. Star Wars characters will be on hand for a meet & greet, there will be Star Wars-themed games, and music throughout the night! Specialty jerseys will be worn by the Boomers and auctioned off to support charity presented by Donate Life. There will also be postgame fireworks and a drove show. Drone shows are presented by COUNTRY Financial. Besides all that fun, there will be a special appearance by ESPN Chicago sports talk legend, David Kaplan.

