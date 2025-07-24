MUD MONSTERS SALVAGE SERIES WITH WIN

July 24, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg, IL - The Mud Monsters (32-30) got ahead early and didn't look back to take the final game of the series in Schaumburg. Having lost the first two games of the series to the Boomers (40-23), the Mud Monsters needed to get a game to keep themselves in the playoff race. Rodney Theophile (6-3) battled to get through five innings but maintained the lead for Mississippi.

Getting out to an early lead was key for the Mud Monsters against a very good hitting team in Schaumburg. In the top of the second, with Davis Bradshaw (0-for-3) on second base, Nilo Rijo (1-for-4) doubled to left field bringing home the first run of the day. Brayland Skinner (2-for-5) singled home Ryan Cash (0-for-3) and on the play Kasten Furr (0-for-3) scored on an error by the Boomer's catcher.

Schaumburg got a run in the bottom of the second making it 3-1 Mississippi. In the top of the third though, the Mud Monsters would get another three runs. Bradshaw grounded into a fielder's choice scoring Travis Holt (1-for-4). Samil De La Rosa (2-for-4) homered for the second straight day, this time a two-run shot, giving the Mud Monsters a 6-1 lead.

The Mud Monsters got a seventh run in the fourth inning when Kyle Booker (2-for-5) singled home Furr. Every Mud Monster that started either scored or drove in a run on the day. Theophile would give up four runs in the bottom of the fourth on three hits with an error mixed into the inning.

De La Rosa pounded his second homer of the day, another two-run homer making it 9-5 Mississippi. Jackson Smith and Gage Bihm shut down the Boomers the rest of the way. They combined to give up two hits over the final four innings. Bihm picked up his second save of the season as manager Jay Pecci turned to lefty after the blown save by Sergio Sanchez yesterday.

The Mud Monsters head to Avon, Ohio to take on the Lake Erie Crushers (33-27) for a three-game series over the weekend. It will be the first time these two teams face off. The teams will be in Pearl on for another three-game set from August 15 to August 17. Luis Devers (6-4) is expected to get the ball in tomorrow's game for Mississippi.







