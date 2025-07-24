Bird Dawgs Ride Big Sixth to Rain-Shortened Win

Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Spencer Johnston

OTTAWA, Ontario - A five-run sixth inning powered the Down East Bird Dawgs to a 7-1 win over the Ottawa Titans on Thursday night at Ottawa Stadium, earning a split in the four-game series. The game was called after seven innings due to rain.

After four scoreless frames, the Bird Dawgs broke through in the fifth. Tyler Blaum opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly, and Stephen DiTomaso followed with an RBI single to give Down East a 2-0 lead.

They broke the game open an inning later, plating five runs on four hits. Trotter Harlan drew a bases-loaded walk to get things started before Ali LaPread added a sac fly to center. Cameron Masterman drove in a run with an infield single, DiTomaso tallied another RBI with a sac fly, and Trey Law capped the inning with an RBI single, stretching the lead to 7-0.

Ottawa got on the board in the seventh with a sacrifice fly by Bradley Preap, but the game was delayed and then declared final due to heavy rain before the eighth inning.

Just before the start of the eighth inning, the game was put into a rain delay before the umpires declared the game final, allowing the Bird Dawgs to secure the 7-1 victory to split the series 2-2.

Spencer Johnston (6-4) earned the complete-game win, allowing one run on five hits with three strikeouts.

Mac Lardner (3-4) took the loss after giving up five runs on six hits over five innings.

The Bird Dawgs improve to 28-34 and will head to Quebec to face the Trois-Rivičres Aigles in a three-game weekend set to close out their 10-game Canadian road trip.

