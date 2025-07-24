ThunderBolts Drop Rubber Match

July 24, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Washington Wild Things scored six runs in the middle innings to knock off the ThunderBolts 7-5 at Ozinga Field Thursday afternoon.

The ThunderBolts (21-42) jumped on the board in the first inning for the eighth time in the last 12 games when James Dunlap reached on an error and Daryl Ruiz doubled him home.

Washington (34-29) rebounded with a run in the second on a Cole Fowler single, but the Bolts were quick to reclaim the lead. In the third inning, Cam Phelts singled and stole second. Ruiz knocked him in with this second RBI hit of the game.

The score remained 2-1 into the fifth inning, when Washington took over. Eddie Hacopian tied the game with a run-scoring triple and Ben Watson singled him in to give the Things their first lead. They added another pair of runs in the sixth as Fowler picked up his second RBI hit and Kyle Edwards hit a sacrifice fly.

Dakota Kotowski brought the Bolts back to within a run on a two-run homer, his 13th of the season, but Andrew Czech responded with a home run for Washington, making it 7-4.

The ThunderBolts made the game interesting in the ninth inning. With two outs, they collected three straight base runners. David Maberry's RBI single made it 7-5 and Oscar Serratos singled to load the bases, but Andrew Herbert was able to get a strikeout to end the game for his ninth save.

Jordan DiValerio (8-3) allowed three earned runs in six innings for the win and Dante Maietta (1-2) pitched into the sixth for the first time but allowed five runs and took the loss.

The ThunderBolts welcome the Gateway Grizzlies to town on Friday as they continue their 11-game home stand with Buddie Pindel (4-5, 3.99) on the mound.







