Boulders Sweep Three from Miners, Walking off Second Straight

July 24, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY -- The New York Boulders completed their first three-game sweep of the Sussex County Miners since 2021, walking off Thursday night with a 7-6 win.

It was another back-and-forth battle between the top two teams in the Frontier League's East Division, with New York (33-28) leading 1-0 after CF Ryan Vogel hit a solo homer in the third inning.

Sussex County (36-27) went ahead 3-1 in the top of the sixth, then extended to a 5-2 lead in the seventh as they chased LHP Isaac Rohde (ND / 6.2 IP, 5 R, 8 H, 1 BB, 4 K), only to see the Boulders rally right back; All-Star SS Austin Dennis had a two-out, two-run double, then scored the tying run - a "Little League homer" - after Miners 1B Mahki Backstrom threw wildly to second base.

The visitors went back on top, 6-5, in the ninth after a leadoff walk and sacrifice bunt, getting a two-out RBI single from 3B Sean Roby, Jr, off All-Star closer Tyler Vail (W, 4-2).

But the Boulders had one final answer, as 3B Santino Rosso blasted a game-tying homer on the first pitch of the bottom of the ninth and 1B Christian Ficca sent the Clover Stadium crowd home in a frenzy four pitches later with a moon shot beyond the right field "short porch" for New York's first walk-off big fly of the year.

Also of note: - The Boulders are now a season-high five games over .500 and head into the weekend just two games out of first place

- It was the team's second straight "walk-off" win - and fifth of the season

- New York smacked eight HRs in the series and has 14 in six games since the All-Star Break

- Dennis has at least one hit in all six games since the break (12-for-28)

The Boulders are on the road this weekend for three games against the New Jersey Jackals, with first pitch at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) night at 6:35pm EDT.

-- Written by Brian Hanway & Marc Ernay







