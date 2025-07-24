Wild Things Take Rubber Game, Earn Winning Road Trip

CRESTWOOD, Il. - Three two-run innings in the middle stages of the rubber game Thursday morning into the afternoon were the difference in a 7-5 victory for the Wild Things over Windy City. The win secured the series and a winning road trip for the club, which now heads home to play 13 of its next 15 at EQT Park.

Windy City started the scoring with a run in the first inning against Washington starter Jordan DiValerio. The Wild Things responded quickly with a tally of their own in the second on an RBI single scoring Wagner Lagrange, who had doubled, by Cole Fowler. After the Bolts took a 2-1 lead in the third, Washington got going to start the fifth.

Kyle Edwards collected his first hit as a pro to lead the inning off and was bunted to second. Eddie Hacopian tripled Edwards home to tie things at two a side. The next batter, Ben Watson, drove in Hacopian with a single up the middle to give Washington a 3-2 lead. Washington added two, one on an RBI single by Fowler and one on a sac fly in the sixth by Edwards for his first pro RBI.

The Bolts got a controversial double to start the sixth on a ball that Wagner Lagrange tried to make a sliding grab on. The ball, touched by Lagrange on the slide near the left field line was ruled fair and a double. The next hitter belted a two-run homer to right center to pull the Bolts within a run at 5-4. DiValerio escaped with no more damage, preserving the quality start at four runs, three earned, over his six innings. It was his fifth-straight quality start, and he got the win to go to 8-3.

In the seventh, Andrew Czech launched his 18th of the season and 80th of his career, a two-run shot, to make it 7-4 Washington. The ThunderBolts got one back and loaded the bases in the ninth but fell 7-5.

Hector Garcia and Joe Nahas each worked a scoreless relief inning for a hold before Herbert allowed the run, snapping a 10-inning scoreless string for him on the mound. Ultimately, Herbert earned his ninth save.

Washington returns home for the start of a seven-game homestand with the opener of a weekend set with Florence tomorrow. Chris Carter will be inducted into the Frontier League Hall of Fame prior to the game, a Fireworks Friday on Christmas in July at EQT Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Secure tickets at washingtonwildthings.com.







