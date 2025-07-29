Rodriguez QS, Plenty of Bats Lead to Blowout Win

July 29, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Starting pitcher Sebastian Rodriguez pitched a solid game for the Wild Things, going seven innings with five strikeouts and allowing only one run. The Wild Things bats showed up big in the third and the seventh innings as they plated four runs in each inning, which made it a blowout victory.

The Washington Wild Things captured the win, claiming game one of a three-game series against the New Jersey Jackals during Neuro Night Out presented by Pioneer Counseling and Consulting at EQT Park.

The Wild Things wasted no time and struck early in the first inning with an RBI double from Tommy Caufield which drove in Ben Watson, who reached on an error to start the game. Caufield would later be driven in by Wagner Lagrange with an RBI single. Those plays gave Washington a 2-0 lead.

The Jackals would put up a run of their own in the top of the third from an RBI single by Sam Angelo, who drove in Richel Del Rosario. The Wild Things led 2-1 after that. The run was unearned against Rodriguez.

The Wild Things responded in the bottom of the third with a few runs of their own. This would come off three RBI singles from Lagrange, Jeff Liquori, and Cole Fowler. Lagrange's RBI single drove in Caufield, Liquori drove in Tyreque Reed, and Fowler drove in both Lagrange and Liquori. The Wild Things extended their lead to make it 6-1.

The bats for both sides would go cold until the bottom of the seventh, when the Wild Things plated four more runs. Liquori drove in Andrew Czech with an RBI single, Ethan Wilder drove in Liquori with a single, Three Hillier hit Cole Fowler in with an RBI single and Ben Watson rounded out the scoring with a sac fly to center, scoring Wilder. The Wild Things increased their lead, making it 10-1.

The Wild Things would conclude their scoring in the eighth when Tyreque Reed advanced home from a balk by Michael Esposito. The Wild Things claimed a double-digit lead and would go on to win the game 11-1.

Washington improves to 37-30 on the season, while New Jersey falls to 21-44. The club is now seven games over for the sixth time this season, seeking a series win tomorrow and their first trip to eight over.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 during Senior Slugger Program Wednesday presented by AARP Pennsylvania.







