Otters Drop Resumed Game, Series Opener

July 29, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (24-43) fell to the Lake Erie Crushers (38-27) twice on Tuesday night. First in a resumption of May 25th's game, 6-3 and then 10-1 in the following seven-inning contest.

In the suspended game resumption, it was three runs in the top of the tenth for the Crushers that sealed it.

Lake Erie picked up where they left off to begin the second game, scoring one in the first and four in the second.

Later on in the fourth, the Crushers tacked on two more. Heading into the home half of the frame, the Otters trailed 7-0.

Graham Brown stepped to the plate and hit a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth to make it 7-1. It was his eighth home run of the season and 36th RBI.

Lake Erie would eventually go on to take the official series opener 10-1 in seven innings.

Nick McAuliffe and Alex Valdez both worked good innings out of the bullpen. McAuliffe went an inning, striking out two and allowing an unearned run. Valdez also went an inning, not allowing a run and striking out one as well.

The Otters are back in action tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. CT for the middle game of the three-game set. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. as the Otters celebrate Country Night at Bosse Field.

