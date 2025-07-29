Mud Monsters Pitcher Michael Fowler Signs with Milwaukee Brewers

July 29, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mud Monsters are proud to announce that right-handed pitcher Michael Fowler has signed with the Milwaukee Brewers, becoming the second Mississippi Mud Monsters player this season to join a Major League Baseball organization.

Fowler, a 6-foot-3 right-hander from Trussville, Alabama, joined the Mud Monsters earlier this month and quickly made an impact. In seven appearances, he went 2-1 with a 1.92 ERA, striking out 15 batters over 9.1 innings while allowing just four hits. Opposing hitters batted just .133 against him.

"There's just something about the way Fowler competes," said Mud Monsters Manager Jay Pecci. "He attacks hitters, works fast, and never shies away from the moment. We're proud to see him take this next step, and even prouder that he did it in teal and black." Fowler played collegiate baseball at Auburn, Tulane, and Southern Miss, where he pitched during the 2024 season.

His signing marks the 24th Frontier League player to join a Major League organization during the 2025 season-the most of any MLB Partner League.

Fowler joins Zack Morris (signed by the Colorado Rockies in June) as the second Mud Monster to sign with an MLB club in the team's inaugural season.







Frontier League Stories from July 29, 2025

Mud Monsters Pitcher Michael Fowler Signs with Milwaukee Brewers - Mississippi Mud Monsters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.