Clutch Crushers Win Continued Game 6-3 in Evansville

July 29, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville, IN - The Lake Erie Crushers (37-27) finished off a game that began over two months ago on May 25th with a "better late than never" win against the Evansville Otters (24-42). The game began 3-3 in the top of the 10th inning and finished 6-3 in favor of Lake Erie.

RHP Nolan Thebiay got the abbreviated start in the continued game and struck out Burle Dixon to start with the automatic runner at second base. But, before he delivered his first pitch to Davie Morgan, Thebiay balked the runner to third to put a sacrifice fly in play.

Morgan soft-served a single in front of the right fielder to drive in the important first run, then the Crushers put men on first and second with two outs with Scout Knotts coming to the plate.

On a two-strike count, Knotts ripped a ground ball just inside the third base bag to bring both runners in and put huge insurance on the board for RHP Brandyn Sittinger, who entered the bottom of the 10th with a 6-3 lead.

Sittinger was used for his strikeout prowess given the automatic runner at second base, but he paid him no attention. He struck out Keenan Taylor then got two flyouts for a perfect inning, locking down his third save in a game that took two calendar months to finish.

Michael Brewer (1-1), despite blowing the save in the original game, was awarded the win as the most recent pitcher, and Nolan Thebiay (1-1) was pitted with the loss, giving up three runs in the only inning. Brandyn Sittinger (3) was nails in his second save of the season coming in extra innings.

