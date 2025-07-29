Boomers Edged in Opener at Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. - The Schaumburg Boomers opened a six-game series in Mississippi with first ever road meeting against the Mississippi Mud Monsters, dropping a 4-3 decision on Tuesday night.

Schaumburg grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Kyle Fitzgerald drove home Nick Podkul with a groundout. Mississippi tied the game in similar manner in the third before scoring twice in the fifth to lead 3-1. The Boomers rallied to tie the game in the top of the sixth. Banks Tolley, playing near his hometown, drove home Anthony Calarco with a groundout. Will Prater came through with two outs to even the score, dumping a single into center to tie the game when Podkul crossed the plate. The deciding run scored in the seventh and the Boomers were unable to battle back against the Mississippi bullpen.

The Boomers finished with eight hits but left seven on base. The team was just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Calarco and Tolley both finished with two hits in the defeat. Calarco played at the University of Mississippi. Christian Johnson was the hard luck loser, allowing just two earned runs in a quality start covering six innings. Dallas Woolfolk and Nick Paciorek both worked scoreless frames in the contest. Woolfolk is also a Mississippi native who played at Mississippi.

The Boomers (43-24) will continue the series on Wednesday night at 6:30pm when RHP Isaiah Rivera (1-0, 7.40) makes his return from the injured list to face RHP Luis Devers (6-4, 5.06). The fun of the 2025 season is winding down and there is just one weekend remaining at home in the regular season. Get your tickets now for all of the remaining home games this summer at Wintrust Field before it's too late. Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







