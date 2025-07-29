ValleyCats Snap Six-Game Win Streak

July 29, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (38-27) fell 8-6 to the New York Boulders (37-28) on Tuesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Kyle Hess lifted a solo homer in the first to provide New York with a 1-0 advantage.

Aidan Risse walked Dylan Broderick in the home half of the first. Broderick swiped second and moved to third on a single from Javeyan Williams. Kyle Novak grounded out, scoring Broderick to even the game, 1-1.

Tri-City took the lead in the third. David Glancy singled, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and came around on another wild pitch to put the ValleyCats on top, 2-1.

Tri-City added in the fourth. Josue Urdaneta singled and moved to third on a base hit from Josh Leslie. Broderick lifted a sac fly. Williams followed up with an RBI single and stole second. Novak reached on an error from Santino Rosso, which allowed Williams to score and pull the 'Cats ahead, 5-1.

Fritz Genther delivered a two-run double in the fifth before Rosso knocked in two with a single to make it a 5-5 contest.

Tri-City retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Ian Walters singled and Chris Burgess walked. Leslie singled off Nolan LaMere to provide the ValleyCats with a 6-5 advantage.

The Boulders rallied in the eighth. Brayhans Barreto plunked Enzo Apodaca and hit Chris Reeder with a pitch. Ryan Vodel singled to load the bases. Austin Dennis tied the game with an RBI walk. Hess then hit a go-ahead sac fly. Jason Agresti reached on an error from Leslie to load the bases. Genther picked up his third RBI with a sac fly to make it an 8-6 game.

Wilford received a no-decision. He tossed five frames, allowing five runs on eight hits, walking two, and striking out four.

Risse also received a no-decision. He lasted 4.1 innings, surrendering six runs, four earned on eight hits, walking three, and striking out two.

Ethan Bradford (3-0) earned the win. He pitched two shutout frames, giving up one hit, and striking out three.

Barreto (1-2) was handed the loss. He tossed three innings, yielding three runs, two earned on two hits, walking four.

Tyler Vail recorded his 12th save, turning in a scoreless ninth and walking one.

Tri-City looks to take the middle game of the series tomorrow, Wednesday, July 30 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

FINAL | NEW YORK 8 | TRI-CITY 6

W: Ethan Bradford (3-0)

L: Brayhans Barreto (1-2)

S: Tyler Vail (12)

Time of Game: 3:12

Attendance: 4,069

The ValleyCats continue their 23 rd season in the Capital Region. On July 30 th, it's Capital Region Baseball Heritage Night. Show of your Capital Region pride as the first 1,000 fans will receive a Deion Sanders Bobblehead presented by Cordell & Cordell.

The football and baseball star played for the Albany-Colonie Yankees in 1989 and is the only player ever to appear in a World Series and a Super Bowl. Gates open at 5:30 PM, and the first pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start. Secure your ticket to fun here. Fans can also purchase tickets by calling 518-629-CATS (2287) or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







