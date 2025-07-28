ValleyCats to Host Tunnel to Towers Night on August 5th

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats are proud to be partnering with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation for the second consecutive season.

Tunnel to Towers has raised over $250 million to eradicate veteran homelessness, support the families of fallen first responders, and help America Never Forget 9/11.

The ValleyCats held a press conference at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium to announce this partnership on July 9th, 2024. To watch the press conference, go to this link.

The ValleyCats are hosting a cigar and baseball night on Tuesday, August 5th to benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. We are asking local business owners and community partners to help us make this year's event another great one.

The 'Cats will be wearing special American-themed jerseys on Thursday, July 31st for Community Heroes Night and for Tunnel to Towers Night on August 5th. The jersey auction begins at 5 PM on July 31st and ends on August 5th after the seventh inning through the LiveSource app. The proceeds will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. To visit the LiveSource app, click here. The auctioned jerseys can be picked up on the field and signed following the game on August 5th.

Individual tickets start at $9 for each game on July 31st and August 5th. Gates open at 5:30 PM and first pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start for both games. Plus, on July 31st, there are postgame fireworks presented by Price Chopper/Market 32. Fans can also purchase tickets by calling 518-629-CATS (2287) or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.

All proceeds from our event are given to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. At last year's event, we raised and donated $56,607. A good amount of that money was raised due to the item auctions we will do the night of the event.

"Our committee has raised $170,000 so far for Tunnel to Towers Night and we are shooting to hit near the quarter million mark total from this year's event," said retired fire captain Gary Favro. "This year's event proudly honors US Sgt. Jacob Pratt, who was severely wounded in the line of duty in 2023. Sgt. Pratt is in the process of getting a Smart Home through the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. This fundraiser plays an important part in allowing the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to "do good"!"

The ValleyCats would greatly appreciate any item/gift certificate your business would like to donate for our item auction that will occur at the August 5th event. If you would like to donate, please contact one of the Tunnel to Towers committee members and we will meet you. Thank you for helping us support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.







