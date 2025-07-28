Pearl's Pils: a Beer with Bite, Brewed Just for Mud Monsters Fans

PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters are bringing something fresh to the ballpark-and it's not just what's happening on the field. In collaboration with Grind City Brewing Co. and Southern Beverage Company, the team has launched Pearl's Pils, a bold new stadium beer brewed exclusively for Trustmark Park.

Light-bodied and smooth, Pearl's Pils drinks clean but never boring. Brewed with Mexican lager yeast and a crisp finish, it's a leveled-up take on a classic pilsner-easy to crush but still packing a little personality. It's a ballpark beer that goes beyond basic.

But this one's ours. From the first sip to the last drop, Pearl's Pils is pure Mississippi.

The can design is as bold as the beer inside. Featuring the Mud Monsters' fierce fish front and center, it blends perfectly with team merchandise-so much so, it's hard to tell where the merch ends and the beer begins. It's clean, cinematic, and impossible to miss in the hands of a fan.

"We wanted something that felt like us," said Andrew Seymour, General Manager of the Mississippi Mud Monsters. "Something local. Something cool. Pearl's Pils is more than a drink-it's part of the story we're telling this season. You'll see it in the crowd, in the stands, in the suites... it belongs here."

The name itself pays homage to the team's hometown, with a visual identity inspired by classic baseball brands like Slugger and Pitcher, the Pearl, Mississippi city logo, and the signature style of Grind City's design legacy. Every detail-from the fonts to the finish-was built to hit that sweet spot between nostalgia and new energy.

Pearl's Pils is available now at Trustmark Park, sold exclusively in two collectible can designs during all Mud Monsters home games. It's the beer of the summer... and it's only in Pearl.







