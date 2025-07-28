Leonardo Rodriguez Wins Frontier League Pitcher of the Week

July 28, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Frontier League announced on Monday that Crushers righty Leonardo Rodriguez was awarded Frontier League Pitcher of the Week honors for his performance through the week of July 21-27.

Rodriguez is the third Crusher this season to win Frontier League Pitcher of the Week, joining Anthony Escobar and Jack Eisenbarger. It is also the first time Rodriguez has won the award personally.

Leo's week was nothing short of dominant. He made three appearances out of the bullpen amounting 5 Ã¢..." innings pitched where he gave up just two baserunners on two hits while striking out nine batters. He logged two perfect appearances versus the Florence Y'alls and got all but one of his outs via a strikeout against the Mississippi Mud Monsters.

Rodriguez has logged a scoreless outing in nine of his last 10 relief appearances dating back to June 29th, and he has recorded a strikeout in each of those appearances. The only run he's surrendered in the last 14 Ã¢..." innings was in a two-inning outing against Schaumburg. In that span, he's struck out 17 batters, good for a 10.7 K/9.

Admittedly, Rodriguez struggled to start this season, but his resilience has paid off in a big way as Jared Lemieux has used him in high leverage situations that sometimes turn into long relief outings. The best teams have bullpen arms that can go multiple innings, and Leonardo Rodriguez has been an asset with that exact profile for the last month.

The Crushers enter this upcoming week having jumped the Quebec Capitales for the best team ERA in the Frontier League. After a well-pitched series sweep of the Mississippi Mud Monsters, Lake Erie's team ERA has fallen to 3.66 on the season with the Crushers winning four straight and 10 of their last 12 dating back to before the All-Star Break.

You can see Leonardo Rodriguez pitch at Crushers Stadium this August as the Crushers look for their second straight playoff berth. Tickets for the rest of the season are still available at lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets. Crushers games home and away are carried on the Rock Entertainment Sports Network and streaming on the Frontier League Network powered by HTN.







Frontier League Stories from July 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.