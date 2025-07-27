'Cats Sweep Capitales, Win Sixth Straight

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (38-26) defeated the Québec Capitales (46-20) 5-4 on Sunday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Québec struck in the opening frame. Ruben Castro singled off Mikell Manzano. Castro moved to second after a single from Kyle Crowl. Jarrod Belbin reached on a fielder's choice and Castro advanced to third. Belbin and Castro executed a double steal to provide the Capitales with a 1-0 advantage.

Josh Leslie homered in the third to tie the game, 1-1. It was Leslie's first home run with Tri-City.

Crowl hit a solo shot to begin the sixth. Anthony Quirion singled before Justin Gideon went deep to put Québec on top, 4-1,

Leslie was hit by a pitch in the home half of the sixth. Julian Boyd singled and Demias Jimerson walked to load the bases. David Glancy greeted Ryo Kohigashi with a two-run double. Jake Reinisch then followed up with a go-ahead two-run single to make it a 5-4 contest.

Sakurai received a no-decision. He pitched 5.1 innings, giving up four runs on three hits, walking one, and striking out five.

Manzano (5-4) earned the win. He threw 6.2 innings, allowing for runs on seven hits, walking one, and striking out five. Liu Fuenmayor recorded his seventh save of the season. He threw 2.1 scoreless innings, yielding one hit, and striking out one.

Kohigashi (0-1) received the loss. He lasted 0.2 innings, giving up one run on three hits, striking out one.

Tri-City returns to "The Joe" on Tuesday, July 29 th to begin a three-game set against the New York Boulders. First pitch is scheduled for an 11 AM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 5 | QUÉBEC 4

W: Mikell Manzano (5-4)

L: Ryo Kohigashi (0-1)

Time of Game: 2:22

Attendance: 1,851

