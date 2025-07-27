Mud Monsters Struggle In Game Two Loss

Avon, OH - The Mud Monsters (32-32) lost their second straight game to the Lake Erie Crushers (35-27) on Saturday night 7-2. The loss dropped Mississippi to .500 for the first time after the All-Star break. In a spot start, Jeremy Peguero pitched well and got through the first five innings of the ballgame.

Peguero only gave up three runs in his outing, and the first run didn't come until the third inning. The run came on a Dario Gomez double to get the scoring started in the second ever meeting between these two teams.

Victor Diaz (1-for-4) and Davis Bradshaw (2-for-3) both singled in the fourth. With Nilo Rijo (0-for-4) at the plate, Diaz and Bradshaw advanced on a wild pitch and Diaz came home on a passed ball. The Mud Monsters only had six hits across the whole game.

The Crushers got two runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings to push their lead to 7-1. In the fifth, with Alfredo Gonzalez at the plate, the Mud Monsters made a huge mental mistake. Knotts hit a pop up in the infield with two outs that no one called for and the ball landed untouched by the pitcher's mound. It was the next batter, Scout Knotts who doubled home two runs and gave Lake Erie the lead.

A pair of solo homeruns in the sixth off of one of the newest Mud Monsters, Carl Brice, extended the Crushers lead. The second signing, a debutant for Mississippi was Heath Mann, who pitched a clean eight inning, giving up just one hit in the frame.

Mississippi will look to get back on track tomorrow and avoid the sweep against Lake Erie with Brian Williams on the mound. First pitch is at 12:05 CDT from Crushers Stadium in Avon, Ohio.







