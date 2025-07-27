Hillier's Walk-Off Single Wins Resumed Game, Game 2 at 5:30 p.m.

July 27, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things took the first game of the doubleheader against the Florence Y'alls by a score of 4-3 on Sunday, July 27. Kobe Foster and Three Hillier had themselves a game as they proved to be the difference makers, contributing to the 10-inning victory with the teams resuming the game that started Saturday night before the storms.

After having the game suspended Saturday night due to rain, the Wild Things got out to an early lead in the bottom of the first once the game resumed. Ben Watson singled and Tommy Caufield doubled to bring in Watson to make it 1-0 in the first. Andrew Czech doubled to center to bring in Caufield to make it a 2-0 ballgame. With that double, Czech set a franchise record with 90 career doubles. The Y'alls would score one run in the second inning. It was all they'd get off Foster, who got a no decision despite seven innings of one-run ball for a quality start.

Washington grabbed another in the seventh on back-to-back doubles by Jeff Liquori and Caufield. The Y'alls would hit two solo home runs in the top of the eighth, which tied the game at three apiece. Florence applied more pressure in the top of the ninth as TJ Reeves worked a walk, Anthony Brocato singled and Hank Zeisler walked to load the bases. Andrew Herbert would settle in and get the strikeout to end the inning and keep the game tied. The game would head to extras as the Wild Things went down in order to end the ninth inning.

In the top of the 10th, Herbert sat down the Y'alls in order after a fly out that saw Liquori catch the ball and throw out Hector Nieves, the pinch runner that was the automatic runner and a groundout. Czech laid down a bunt to advance Wagner Lagrange to third and the Y'alls intentionally walked Ethan Wilder and Cole Fowler. Three Hillier would call a game as he hit a walk-off single through the right side to deliver Washington its sixth walk-off win of the season.

Game two of the doubleheader will start at 5:30 p.m.







Frontier League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.