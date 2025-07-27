Y'alls Split Doubleheader to Avoid Sweep

July 27, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, dropped game one to the Wild Things 4-3 in extras but won the nightcap 5-2 to split the day and avoid being swept in Washington.

Shaun Gamelin grabbed the ball for game one, a resumption of yesterday's suspended game in the top of the first. Gamelin allowed two runs in his first inning but rebounded with three scoreless innings, heading into the fifth inning down 2-1. The Rhode Island native was lifted from the game with one away and runners on the corners in the fifth for a line of 4.1 IP allowing two runs on eight hits with two strikeouts. Max Whitesell entered the game and escaped the jam to keep it just a one-run deficit.

The offense showed some more fight today but still didn't piece things together against Washington's Kobe Foster. An RBI Single from Michael Quinones was the lone run against Foster, who tossed seven complete, allowing seven hits. When Washington turned the game over to the bullpen, Florence jumped on their reliever with two solo shots in the eighth to tie the game at 3-3. The first came from Anthony Brocato, his 14th of the season, but it was Mike Ballard who launched the game-tying blast, his fourth homer in 2025.

The Y'alls threatened again in the ninth when they loaded the bases with two away, but Will Butcher couldn't convert. After clean 8th and 9th innings from Will Carsten and Carter Hines, the game went to extras. The Y'alls started the inning with Hector Nieves on second but that was quickly erased after a bullet from right field wiped him off the basepaths for a flyout double play. With one away in the bottom of the 10th, Florence opted to load the bases for Three Hillier, who knocked a walkoff single through the infield to win the game for Washington, 4-3.

In game two, Zac Westcott twirled another gem to lead Florence to victory. Westcott fired seven innings for a complete game, allowing just two runs on five hits and punching out three.

Westcott received plenty of support, plating five runs on nine and scoring in four consecutive innings. Brocato started things off with an RBI single in the third to give the Y'alls a 1-0 lead. With the game tied 1-1 just an inning later, a sacrifice fly from Dillon Baker broke the tie. Hank Zeisler launched his 18th blast of the season to keep the scoring going in the fifth. An RBI single from Dalen Thompson to give the Y'alls a 5-1 lead closed the scoring in the nightcap.

Florence receives the off-day on Monday before heading to the Windy City for a three-game series with the ThunderBolts. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM CT.







