Pino Homers Twice, But Aigles Walk It Off

July 27, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs at the plate

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Quebec - The Down East Bird Dawgs came up just short in a high-scoring, seesaw battle Sunday afternoon, falling 7-6 to the Trois-Rivičres Aigles as they completed a three-game sweep at Stade Quillorama.

Trois-Rivičres struck first in the opening inning, when Mathieu Vallée scored on a fielding error. The Bird Dawgs quickly answered in the second, taking a 3-2 lead on Yeniel Laboy's two-run double. But the Aigles pulled even in the bottom half when Justin Farmer crossed the plate on another Down East miscue.

The power surge began shortly after. Yassel Pino launched solo home runs in both the third and fifth innings, and Cameron Masterman added a solo shot in the seventh for the Bird Dawgs. The Aigles countered with long balls of their own, as Juan Carlos Negret went deep in the fourth, while Louis-Philippe Pelletier followed with a two-run homer in the fifth. Negret added an RBI single later in the inning to give Trois-Rivičres a 6-5 edge.

Pino made things interesting in the eighth when he came home on a passed ball to tie it 6-6.

With the loss, the Bird Dawgs fall to 28-37, wrapping up their 10-game Canadian road trip. Next up, they head back home for a three-game series against the Brockton Rox, starting on Tuesday, July 29 at 7:00 p.m.

