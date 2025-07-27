ThunderBolts Bats' Shut Down in Series Finale

July 27, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts got a two-out rally going in the bottom of the ninth, but eventually fell to the Grizzlies' strong pitching 5-1 at Ozinga Field Sunday afternoon.

After being shut out the day before, the Grizzlies' (42-22) bats quickly woke up to score three runs in the first inning.

But Greg Duncan displayed composure after Gateway's hot start. Duncan retired five consecutive batters and ended the second inning by jumping up to snag a ball over his head.

Zac Treece took the mound against the ThunderBolts (22-44). The veteran allowed no hits through his first three innings of work.

In the fourth inning, the Bolts made contact on a pair of singles and James Dunlap extended his hit streak to ten games.

Duncan threw three consecutive scoreless frames before exiting the game. Bryce Hellgeth entered in the fifth and quickly struck out two batters, but the Grizzlies added a run off an RBI single from DJ Stewart.

Gabe Holt hit a solo shot to make the game 5-0 in the eighth. But Ronny Dominguez bounced back to pitch three consecutive outs.

The ThunderBolts stayed alive in the bottom of the ninth. With two outs, Daryl Ruiz hit a single to bring Michael Sandle home, who beat the throw to the plate. But a Gateway pitching change ended the rally there, inducing a flyout to center field.

Treece (3-2) pitched six innings for the win, allowing just two hits and one walk. Duncan (2-6) struck out three in four innings of work, but allowed three earned runs to be credited with the loss. Keegan Collett threw one pitch to pick up his ninth save of the season.

The ThunderBolts will continue their homestand on Value Tuesday against the Florence Y'alls, who they will welcome for a three-game series. First pitch at Ozinga Field is scheduled for 6:35 CDT and broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.