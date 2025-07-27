Y'alls Take Finale, Wild Things Take Weekend Set

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things dropped the second game of the doubleheader by a score of 5-2 in seven innings. Tommy Caufield brought in both of the Wild Thing runs.

The Wild Things fell behind in the third when Christian Diaz, making a spot start, loaded the bases before giving way to Chad Coles. Anthony Brocato flared a single to center to plate the game's first run. The run was charged to Diaz.

The Wild Things responded quickly by scoring a run to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the third. Kyle Edwards doubled and advanced to third base on a fly out by Ben Watson. Tommy Caufield then hit a single, bringing Edwards home. The Wild Things loaded the bases after that, but unfortunately left all three runners were stranded after Cole Fowler struck out swinging.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Y'alls regained the lead when Dillon Baker hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded, allowing TJ Reeves to score. However, they were unable to capitalize further, leaving two runners stranded. In the top of the fifth, Hank Zeisler hit a solo home run, extending the Y'alls' lead to 4-2. Florence continued to add insurance runs. Florence increased their lead to three after a throwing error. Reeves had doubled earlier, setting up that scoring opportunity. Florence would proceed to take a 5-1 lead after Dalen Thompson singled, which brought in Tyler Shaneyfelt.

In the bottom of the seventh, Kyle Edwards drew a walk, and Tommy Caufield singled to bring in Edwards to make it a 5-2 game, but that wasn't enough, and the Wild Things dropped the series finale.

