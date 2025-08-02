Wild Things Hang on to Win Series in Avon

AVON, Ohio - The Wild Things scored six times in the first three innings and held on late with some strong bullpen work after a solid Zach Kirby start, taking the middle game of the weekend set against the Crushers 6-4 to win the series. The series had shifted to Avon tonight and will finish at Crushers Stadium tomorrow with the Wild Things going for a sweep and a season series split.

Leadoff man Eddie Hacopian, who finished the night with a new career high four hits, all singles, singled to start the game. He'd go to second on a sacrifice bunt attempt by Ben Watson, on which Watson reached on an error. Tommy Caufield singled extending his on-base streak to 37 games and loaded the bases. Wagner Lagrange punched a ground ball through the left side of the infield to give the Wild Things a 2-0 lead early.

They'd expand on that in the second with three more, two of which came in on a single by Caufield and the third on a double by Lagrange. Washington added its final run of the game as it turned out in the third on a single by Kyle Edwards scoring Jeff Liquori.

Zach Kirby cruised through three innings before running into a bit of trouble in the fourth. The first four batters singled, the final of which plated Lake Erie's first run on the knock by Jaidan Quinn. Three of those singles came on first pitches. Kirby settled down and went back out for the seventh with the score 6-2. Lake Erie used two extra-base hits and a single by Dario Gomez to score two and cut the lead to 6-4. At that point, Sebastian Rodriguez, who's scheduled to start at home this week, came in for mid-week game bullpen work and fanned both batters he faced, getting the Wild Things out of it with no further damage and keeping Kirby in line for a win.

Kirby went 6.1 innings and allowed four runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and a walk. He ended up getting his fifth win of the season and is now 5-4.

Hector Garcia worked a 1-2-3 eight inning and Lake Erie threatened, including getting the tying run on against Andrew Herbert in the ninth but he finished the game for his 10th save of the season.

The win makes the season series 6-5 in favor of Lake Erie with the finale of this series scheduled for 1:05 p.m. tomorrow at Crushers Stadium. Kobe Foster will take the ball for Washington and oppose Lake Erie righty Ethan Smith.







