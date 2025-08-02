Boomers Rally to Doubleheader Sweep

August 2, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PEARL, Miss. - After mother nature became involved on Thursday and Friday, the Schaumburg Boomers were finally able to return to action on the road against the Mississippi Mud Monsters, coming from behind in both contests to sweep a Saturday night doubleheader.

BOOMERS 7, MUD MONSTERS 6 - GAME ONE

Before the rain started falling on Friday the Boomers jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Andrew Sojka led off the game with a triple and scored on an error. Aaron Simmons added a two-run single. Mississippi tied the game in the second before the game was suspended with one away.

The Mud Monsters grabbed a 4-3 lead on a sacrifice fly when the game resumed, but the Boomers tallied four in the fourth to grab the win. All four runs came across with two outs. Sojka smacked a two-run single, stole second and scored on a single from Nick Podkul. Anthony Calarco drove home his 87th run of the season with an RBI single to cap the inning. Mississippi scored twice in the bottom of the inning to draw within 7-6 but the Schaumburg bullpen slammed the door.

Eric Turner threw three innings and earned the win, his seventh of the year. Dallas Woolfolk put a zero on the board in the sixth and Mitch White stranded the tying run at second in the seventh to earn his eighth save of the season. The offense finished with nine hits. Sojka, Podkul and Simmons all finished with two hits.

BOOMERS 7, MUD MONSTERS 3 - GAME TWO

Brayland Skinner homered to lead off the game for Mississippi but the Boomers rallied to tally the sweep. Banks Tolley, who won a high school title at the home of the Mud Monsters and is from 15 minutes away, singled and scored on a safety squeeze by Will Prater in the second. Sojka handed the Boomers the lead with a straight steal of home.

The lead grew to 7-1 behind five runs in the fifth. Michael Gould doubled home a pair while Calarco dropped in an opposite field RBI single and Tolley lifted a sacrifice fly. Another run scored on a wild pitch. Mississippi scored twice in the bottom of the fifth but could pull no closer.

Cole Cook tossed a complete game to win his eighth of the season, tied for the league lead. Cook allowed three runs on eight hits with a walk and three strikeouts. The Boomers also turned three double plays behind the lefty. Schaumburg finished with six hits, all coming from different individuals. The team also drew nine walks.

The Boomers (45-25), who have come from behind to win 26 times this season, conclude the week-long visit to Mississippi with another doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 4:00pm. The team returns home on Tuesday night to begin a six-game homestand.







