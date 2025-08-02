Late Rally Not Enough for ThunderBolts in Loss at Gateway

CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts scored six unanswered runs late, but they weren't enough to overcome a deficit as they fell to the Gateway Grizzlies 9-6 at Arsenal BG Ballpark Saturday night.

Gateway (43-27) got on the scoreboard in the first inning when Jose Alvarez was hit by a pitch. He stole second and came home on an Abdiel Diaz single.

Zac Treece was the starting pitcher for the Grizzlies and for the second straight start, he held the ThunderBolts hitless over the first three innings. The Bolts (26-45) got their first hit in the form of a Grant Thoroman double but Treece pitched out of a jam, leaving runners at second and third.

With two outs in the fifth inning, Gateway created separation when Gabe Holt reached on an error and Diaz hit a two-run homer, making it 3-0.

They appeared to put the game away, scoring six runs over the next two frames. Cole Brannen had the big hit in the sixth with a two-run single. In the seventh, they loaded the bases and scored three runs.

With the score at 9-0, the ThunderBolts got their offense rolling in the eighth. Two walks and a James Dunlap single loaded the bases and Thoroman brought in the first run with a walk. Christian Kuzemka followed with a grand slam to make it 9-5.

In the ninth inning, Zach Beadle was hit by a pitch, Cam Phelts singled and a Dunlap sacrifice fly brought the Bolts to within three but Grizzlies closer Keegan Collett came out of the bullpen and shut the door for his tenth save.

Treece (4-2) pitched seven shutout innings for the win and Greg Duncan (2-7) took the tough-luck loss, allowing one earned run over five innings.

The ThunderBolts will go for their second straight series win on Sunday night. Tyler Wehrle (0-0, 0.00) starts game three for the Bolts against Gateway's Brady Fuller (0-0, 6.43) First pitch from Arsenal BG Ballpark is scheduled for 5:30 CDT and the broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







