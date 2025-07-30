Maietta Pitches Bolts to Series Win

July 30, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - Dante Maietta threw 7.1 innings to propel the ThunderBolts to a 3-2 win in the rain over the Florence Y'alls at Ozinga Field Wednesday afternoon.

The Y'alls (28-38) got off to a good start, stringing together a pair of runs in the first inning.

But the ThunderBolts (24-44) hitters immediately responded with two runs of their own to tie the score. Florence's Bradley Wilson displayed early struggles with his command, walking two batters, hitting two batters, and throwing a wild pitch to bring in a run. Windy City utilized their speed once again, scoring on a sac fly and stealing four bases.

Both of the game's starting pitchers, Maietta and Wilson, put together efficient work in the next five innings, allowing no runs.

The game stayed at 2-2 until the seventh inning. Garrett Broussard hit a pop-up to right field, and the wind carried it out of Brendan Bobo's reach to drop in for a double. A 10-pitch at-bat by Daryl Ruiz advanced Broussard to third base. Michael Sandle shot a deep sac fly to bring Broussard home with ease, grabbing a 3-2 lead.

The Bolts got into trouble in the ninth as the Y'alls loaded the bases, but Trevin Reynolds induced a flyout to right field to end the game.

Maietta (3-2) was the winning pitcher, striking out four and allowing four hits in 7.1 innings. Max Whitesell (0-3) gave up the winning run to be credited with the loss. Reynolds pitched a scoreless 1.2 innings for his sixth save of the season.

The series finale will be on White Castle Wrestling Thursday at Ozinga Field with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm. Windy City starter Buddie Pindel (4-6, 4.23) will look for the series sweep against Florence's Evan Webster (4-3, 5.12). Broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.