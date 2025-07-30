Late Collapse Dooms Bird Dawgs in 5-1 Loss

July 30, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs pitcher Axel Andueza

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs kept Brockton in check for eight innings Wednesday night, but a four-run outburst in the ninth handed them a 5-1 loss at Historic Grainger Stadium.

Brockton opened the scoring in the third inning on an RBI single from Derek Bender, but the Bird Dawgs answered in the fourth when Trotter Harlan came home on a throwing error to even the score at 1-1.

The deadlock held until the ninth, when Jeter Ybarra launched his first professional home run, a two-run shot to give the Rox a 3-1 lead. Moments later, Nick Marola scored on an error, and Austin White came home on a wild pitch to stretch the lead to 5-1.

Bird Dawgs reliever David Tiburcio (2-2) took the loss, charged with four runs, two earned, in two-thirds of an inning. Starter Axel Andueza was strong in a no-decision, allowing one run on one hit over five innings.

Brendan O'Donnell (1-1) earned the win in relief, pitching a scoreless eighth. Zach Eldred started for the Rox and tossed seven innings of three-hit ball, allowing one unearned run while striking out six.

Now 28-39, the Bird Dawgs will look to avoid the sweep in the series finale against Brockton on Thursday, July 31, with the first pitch set for 7 p.m.

