Mud Monsters Add Forsyth and Holman

July 30, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have announced a pair of roster additions ahead of tonight's game at Trustmark Park, along with two corresponding moves.

RHP Braden Forsyth, a native of Mississippi, joins the club after collegiate stops at Ole Miss, the University of Tampa, and Houston. Forsyth brings a competitive edge and bullpen experience from some of the country's top programs, including time as a closer in the SEC. He'll add depth and versatility to the Mud Monsters' relief corps.

1B Jack Holman has also been signed. Holman spent time at UCLA and UC Santa Barbara and provides a steady left-handed bat and a capable glove at first base. He's expected to contribute as part of the team's corner infield rotation.

In corresponding moves:

RHP Rodney Theophile has been placed on the 14-day injured list, retroactive to July 26.

RHP Heath Mann was released on July 27.

Both Forsyth and Holman are expected to be active during the Mud Monsters' current homestand.







