'Cats Fall in Middle Game Against Capitales
August 2, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
QUÉBEC CITY, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (40-28) fell to the Québec Capitales (48-23) 8-3 on Saturday at Stade Canac.
Tri-City struck in the second. Ranko Stevanovic singled off Hector Sepulveda. Stevanovic moved to second on a wild pitch before scoring on a double from Ian Walters. Julian Boyd then grounded out, and Walters advanced to third. Tony Livermore singled in Walters to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 2-0.
Québec responded with a five-run fifth against Stephen Still. Ruben Castro and Jarrod Belbin each delivered RBI singles and Kyle Crowl picked up a bases-clearing double.
Javeyan Williams, Dylan Broderick, and Stevanovic singled in the sixth to load the bases. Walters lifted a sac fly to cut the deficit to 5-3.
The Capitales added to their lead in the seventh. Anthony Quirion greeted Mikell Manzano with a single. Afterward, Castro walked and Crowl singled to load the bases. Marc-Antoine Lebruex walked in a run. Justin Gideon then singled in two runs to put Québec on top, 8-3.
Sepulveda (1-0) earned the win. He threw six innings, giving up three runs on eight hits, walking one, and striking out three.
Still (8-3) received the loss. He tossed five frames, allowing five runs on seven hits, walking two, and striking out five.
Tri-City plays the rubber game tomorrow, Sunday, August 3 rd. First pitch is scheduled for a 5:05 PM start.
FINAL | QUÉBEC 8 | TRI-CITY 3
W: Hector Sepulveda (1-0)
L: Stephen Still (8-3)
Time of Game: 2:32
Attendance: 4,297
