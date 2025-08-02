'Cats Fall in Middle Game Against Capitales

August 2, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







QUÉBEC CITY, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (40-28) fell to the Québec Capitales (48-23) 8-3 on Saturday at Stade Canac.

Tri-City struck in the second. Ranko Stevanovic singled off Hector Sepulveda. Stevanovic moved to second on a wild pitch before scoring on a double from Ian Walters. Julian Boyd then grounded out, and Walters advanced to third. Tony Livermore singled in Walters to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 2-0.

Québec responded with a five-run fifth against Stephen Still. Ruben Castro and Jarrod Belbin each delivered RBI singles and Kyle Crowl picked up a bases-clearing double.

Javeyan Williams, Dylan Broderick, and Stevanovic singled in the sixth to load the bases. Walters lifted a sac fly to cut the deficit to 5-3.

The Capitales added to their lead in the seventh. Anthony Quirion greeted Mikell Manzano with a single. Afterward, Castro walked and Crowl singled to load the bases. Marc-Antoine Lebruex walked in a run. Justin Gideon then singled in two runs to put Québec on top, 8-3.

Sepulveda (1-0) earned the win. He threw six innings, giving up three runs on eight hits, walking one, and striking out three.

Still (8-3) received the loss. He tossed five frames, allowing five runs on seven hits, walking two, and striking out five.

Tri-City plays the rubber game tomorrow, Sunday, August 3 rd. First pitch is scheduled for a 5:05 PM start.

FINAL | QUÉBEC 8 | TRI-CITY 3

W: Hector Sepulveda (1-0)

L: Stephen Still (8-3)

Time of Game: 2:32

Attendance: 4,297







Frontier League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.