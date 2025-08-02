Boulders Hang on to Beat Down East, 6-5

August 2, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY -- The New York Boulders made the most of "Country Night" at Clover Stadium, holding on for the proverbial eight-count as they edged the Down East Bird Dawgs, 6-5, and moved a season-high ten games above .500.

Down East (29-41) grabbed the lead in the first inning on an RBI single by 2B Jaylen Smith off RHP Garrett Cooper (W, 7-1 / 5.2 IP, 2 R, 8 H, 3 BB, 4 K), but New York (39-29) answered back with a three-run bottom of the second highlighted by SS Austin Dennis's two-run HR - his Frontier League-leading 100th hit of the season.

The Bird Dawgs pulled within a run in the fifth, but the Boulders pushed the lead to 4-2 in the bottom half on a ribby single by 1B Christian Ficca.

New York made it 5-2 in the sixth with a bases-loaded walk to DH Alfredo Marte, then added what proved to a crucial insurance run in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single by C Jason Agresti.

Down East made it interesting in the top of the ninth against rookie LHP Isaac Rohde, who was vying for his first career save; 1B Yassel Pino launched a two-run HR that narrowed the Boulders' lead to 6-4, then after a single and hit batter with two wild pitches sprinkled in, RHP Tyler Vail gave up a sacrifice fly before stranding the tying run on third to notch his 13th save of the year.

Also of note:

* For the second straight night and 7th time in 13 games since the All-Star Break, every New York batter in the starting lineup reached base at least once

* Rookie RF Enzo Apodaca extended his hitting streak to eight games with a fourth inning single

* Dennis (4-for-5) notched his fourth four-hit game of the season - and 12th with at least three hits

The Boulders, who are 7-1 at home since the break and 11-2 overall, will try for their third sweep in four series tomorrow (Sunday) evening, with first pitch scheduled for 4:00pm EDT.

